William W. "Wil" Hanson

August 23, 1948-July 31, 2020

BETTENDORF-Funeral services for William W. "Wil" Hanson, 71, of Bettendorf, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Following the funeral service, cremation rites will be accorded as was his request. The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Face masks are requested by the family and will be required. Mr. Hanson died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport following a brief illness.

William Watson Hanson was born on August 23, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Ben and Elinor (Erbst) Hanson. Following his graduation from high school he enlisted in the United States Army serving four years during the Viet Nam Era. After fulfilling his military duties, he went on to attend St. Ambrose College in Davenport. After graduating with his BA in Business he went to work at the former ALCOA, Riverdale plant retiring in 1997 after 30 years of service. Mr. Hanson has worked for the past 20 years driving school bus for the Pleasant Valley School System.

His hobbies include golf, bowling, fishing, and gardening. He most especially loved spending time with his daughter and his two grand-daughters. Along with all of his school bus kids, they were his whole world.

Surviving members of the family include – his Daughter: Heather (Chad) Gale of Castle Rock, CO; a Sister: Linda Meier of Bettendorf; 2 Granddaughters: Caley and Hannah; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers; James and Bob.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the "Will Hanson Inspired Kindness Memorial Scholarship".

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.