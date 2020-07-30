Phylis Elaine Richard

March 12, 1930-July 28, 2020

FAIRFIELD-Phylis Elaine Richard age 90 of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Parkview Home, Wayland, Iowa.

Open visitation will be 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Behner Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Eicher Mennonite Cemetery, 2670 330th Street, Wayland, IA with Pastor Dave Shreeves officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Donor's Choice. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Kim Richard, 204 East Fillmore, Fairfield, Iowa 52556.

Phylis was born in Wayland on March 12, 1930, to Andrew and Arlene (Good) Tschantz. She married Roger Richard on June 6, 1948, at the Little Brown Church. They just celebrated 56 years of marriage when Roger passed away on June 8, 2004.

Phylis lived in the Fairfield area for 61 years. She worked at Harrisons, Ben Franklin and Walmart in retail for over 34 years. Phylis was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary. She spent many hours volunteering at the Jefferson County Hospital gift shop, Bargin Box and also driving people to their appointments. Some of her interests were collecting bells, reading and going to garage sales. She and Roger spent a lot of weekends camping and every year they would attend Old Threshers. Phylis loved spending time with her family.

She will be missed by her children, Cynthia Nixon of Davenport, Michael (Fen) Richard of Rock Island and Kimberly Richard of Fairfield; 5 grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Nixon, Douglas (Mercedes) Nixon, Colin Richard, David Richard and Jacob (Susana) Richard; one great grandchild, Soledad; and her brother, Gary (Crystal) Tschantz of Davenport.

Phylis was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Arlene; her husband, Roger; sister, Shirley Fort, and son-in-law, Bruce Nixon.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.