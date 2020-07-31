Sharon Kay Mooney

February 27, 1946-July 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sharon Kay Mooney, 74, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Cremation rites will be accorded. Per Sharon's request, no services are planned. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

Sharon was born on February 27, 1946 in Davenport. She was the loving daughter of Earl Elmer and Alice (Bock) Snyder. During her fifty year-long career she worked in sales at Younkers Department Store and Slagle's Grocery.

On July 13, 1973 she was united in marriage to Richard Mooney. They enjoyed 22 years of marriage until his passing in 1995. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and shopping with her family. She also enjoyed country music, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers and looking up things on YouTube.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Sue (Randy) Rursch and Richard "Rick" Earl Mooney, II; grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicole) Leingang and Steven (Caitlyn) Leingang; great grandchildren, Aidan and Lucas; sisters, Earlene (Al) Kolb, Kathy DeSchepper and Evelyn Teel.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was preceded in death by a nephew, David Kolb; siblings, Dorothy, Mary Lou, Arlene and Kenny.