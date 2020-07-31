1/1
Jermier Leon Shorter
2012 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jermier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jermier Leon Shorter

May 15, 2012-July 18, 2020

ST PAUL, MN-Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, MN; fought the good fight against cancer and went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Pentecostal Church of God, 1234 Ripley St Davenport, Iowa; there will be a live stream of the service starting at 1pm on the Weerts Facebook page. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9am to 12 Noon at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials in Jermier's name may be made to the family.

Jermier was born on May 15, 2012 to Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter in Davenport, Iowa. He was a true fighter and never let cancer keep him down. Jermier loved to play video games with his siblings, fighting with his bladeblades, and just having a good time with his friends and family. Jermier loved going to school, watching all of the super hero movies, and listening to his music. His courage and love for others will never be forgotten.

Those left to honor his memory are his parents Kylea and Jeramie; siblings Jermany and Jeramie, Jr along with a host of half siblings; grandparents: Ella Carter Jennifer Grey, Jacquelyn Grey, Keenan Crawford, and Jamie Delany; great-grandparents: Michael (Serneda) Corrather, Diane (John) Crawford, and Charlie Shorter; along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He joins in heave his great-grandmothers Minnie Carter and Lilly Delany.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Jermier's obituary at www.weertsfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Service
01:00 PM
Pentecostal Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved