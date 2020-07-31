Dean Christian Grondo

July 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dean Christian Grondo, 62, of Davenport, Iowa went to heaven on July 28, 2020. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. Because of the pandemic sweeping the nation no services have been planned.

Dean was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was a lifelong Packer Fan. He attended Sudlow, Central and Palmer College.

Dean enjoyed traveling all over the United States. He is a noted author with hundreds of publications to his credit.

Those missing Dean dearly include his brother Don (Kim) Grondo.

Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chris and Delores Jepsen and his parents Donald Grondo and Marlene Sekharan.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's window.

Tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.