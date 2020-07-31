1/
Dean Christian Grondo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dean Christian Grondo

July 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dean Christian Grondo, 62, of Davenport, Iowa went to heaven on July 28, 2020. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. Because of the pandemic sweeping the nation no services have been planned.

Dean was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was a lifelong Packer Fan. He attended Sudlow, Central and Palmer College.

Dean enjoyed traveling all over the United States. He is a noted author with hundreds of publications to his credit.

Those missing Dean dearly include his brother Don (Kim) Grondo.

Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chris and Delores Jepsen and his parents Donald Grondo and Marlene Sekharan.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's window.

Tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved