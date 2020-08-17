Karen K. Ross

August 19, 1947-March 13, 2020

WISCONSIN RAPIDS-Karen K. Ross, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020 at House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Karen's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Karen was born August 19, 1947 in Davenport, IA to Alvin and Mardelle (Paustian) Lamp. She was raised in the farming community of Walcott, IA, west of Davenport, IA. Karen was a graduate of Davenport Central High School as a member of the class of 1965. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, where she graduated with a Business Education degree in 1969. Karen married Douglas Ross in Walcott on August 17, 1968.

Karen began her working career at Pittsville High School as a business education teacher. After her children were born, she went to work as a medical transcriptionist for Riverview Hospital and Riverwood Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids. Karen also worked as a customer service representative for Renaissance Learning and finished her career in medical transcription for Rice Medical Center in Stevens Point, WI.

Growing up, Karen was very involved in 4-H and always remembered the joy of going to Washington D.C. with her 4-H group. She also found pleasure in activities including cross stitch, baking, Bible studies, and spending time with and watching her grandchildren. She cherished spending time in Minocqua, Door County, and Orlando, FL with her family. Karen was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI where she served as a teacher, a member of the Board of Education, the Ladies Aid, and Evening Guild.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Doug; her children: Lisa (Lee Scheid, Fiancé) Ross and Philip (Jennifer) Ross, all of Wisconsin Rapids; her grandchildren: Philip, Annabelle, Lee, and Amelia; she is further survived by her aunt, Carolyn Paustian; and her cousins: Kent (Marcia) Paustian, Darsa (Jim) Clay, and Ross (Carol) Paustian. In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her brother, Lee Lamp; her uncle, Dale Paustian; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Lois (Matthew) Ross; she is further preceded in death by her step mother-in-law, Alberta (Neumann) Ross.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be designated to St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI.