Phyllis Gogulich

April 14, 1922-July 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Phyllis Gogulich, 98, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Davenport. A celebration of her life will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

Phyllis was born April 14, 1922 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Walter and Meta (Nelson) Adler. She married George Gogulich on September 6, 1952 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1996. She had worked for Riches Toy Factory, Americana Nursing Home and as a child-care provider before retiring.

She was a past member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and was attending Heritage Church in Rock Island, Northwest Turners, Eagles Auxiliary, Liedertafel Ladies, Plus 60 Club and Alcoa Retiree's Club. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, jigsaw puzzles, crocheting and reading. Phyllis also enjoyed antiques.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Dan and Sam Gogulich, Davenport, Jill (Harold) Droste, Clinton, IA and Joseph "Tim" (Michelle) Gogulich, Rock Island, IL, "adopted" daughter, Marjie Koberg, Stockton, IA; six grandchildren, many great grandchildren and special friend, Phyllis Wilford, Davenport. Her brother Jack preceded her in death.