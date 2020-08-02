Linda L. Hylton

July 18, 1954-July 30, 2020

BETTENDORF-Linda L. Hylton, 66, of Bettendorf, IA died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Bettendorf Health Care Center following a lengthy illness. There will be no public visitation or services at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded as was her request. Pending Covid restrictions, a gathering is tentatively planned for Saturday, August 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at My Place Pub on State Street in Bettendorf. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda Lee Hylton was born on July 18, 1954 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Archie and Ruth (Suiter) Hylton. After graduating from Pleasant Valley High School with the class of 1972, she began work at Sivyer Steel where she worked in the quality control department. Retiring after 25 years of service, she began her second career working as a home health care specialist with the Homestead Health Care Company. She enjoyed ceramics and most especially spending time with family and friends.

Surviving members of the family include – a Sister: Raejean (Cory) Clements of Riverdale, IA; a Son: Bradley Hylton; a Step-brother: Jerry (Amy) Merrell; several Nieces and Nephews; and her lifelong best friend: Sandy "Tilly" Conway.

She was preceded in death by - her parents and step-father: Jerry Merrell; 3 brothers – Gary "Stone" Hylton, Brian Hylton, and DeWayne "Beave" Hylton; and, the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Phil Hall.

