John H. Gillaspie, Jr.

November 13, 1931-July 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-John H. Gillaspie, Jr., 88, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family committal service will be held at Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery. Memorials may be made in John's name to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.

John was born on November 13, 1931 in Mystic, IA to John and Jessie Gillaspie. He spent most of his childhood in Centerville, IA. John served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He loved to tell stories from his Army days during Sunday dinners. In August 1954, he married Barbara Wakeland in Millersburg, IL. Throughout his 50 year career, he worked as a machinist at various manufacturing companies. John retired from Rockingham Machine. He loved to tinker around the basement and garage taking things apart then putting them back together. John was an avid NASCAR fan, a wood worker, and a cat lover.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Barbara; nieces, Phyllis (Steve) Evans and Carolyn (Joe) Baker; nephew, Dean (Joyce) Gillaspie; and many other extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Gillaspie; and sister, Norma Husdon.