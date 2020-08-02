James "Jim" Lee Bendt

January 26, 1946-July 26, 2020

BLUE GRASS-James "Jim" Lee Bendt, 74, of Blue Grass passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 surrounded by his family at

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A

drive-through visitation will be held August 10 from 3 to 6 P.M. at New Era Lutheran Church, 3455 New

Era Road, Muscatine, Iowa. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made

to the family to be given to the Healthwell Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis research, or to New Era

Church. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

Jim was born January 26, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of George and Anna (Dittrich) Bendt. He

proudly served his country during the Vietnam War by enlisting in the United States Air Force. During

that time, he married his lifelong partner and friend, Lynn Stanger, on March 11, 1967 in Davenport.

They moved together to Alaska for the remainder of his service. In 1975, they welcomed their daughter,

Heidi, into the family.

Prior to his military commitment, Jim had worked at Caterpillar, and he returned there after his service

where he received his certification as an electrician. While working full time there, he and Lynn owned

and operated a farm south of DeWitt, Iowa. The strain of two jobs eventually became too much and, in

1976, Jim opted to leave Caterpillar to follow his dream of farming full time. He raised hogs and crops

until 1985 in Low Moor, Iowa where he was a member of the Pork Producers Association and also

served as a council member and treasurer for the Zion Lutheran Church in Elvira.

Jim eventually returned to work as an electrician for the Raymond Corporation in Muscatine. There, he

developed a reputation as a doctor of electricity, and his expertise was still sought long after his

retirement in 2011. Additionally, he was a current member of the New Era Church in rural Muscatine

County where he served for 16 years as treasurer and council member.

Jim's greatest joy in life was his family, and he was a beloved and reliable friend to many. He was a

caring, kind, generous soul who never met a stranger and helped out whenever he could. He enjoyed

fishing and gardening, but he delighted in telling a good (or not-so-good) joke and then prodding you

with his elbow to make sure you got it. He followed the Iowa Hawkeyes, and he loved the St. Louis

Cardinals.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lynn, daughter, Heidi (Luke) Surratt and their

children, Cooper and Mia, Poplar Grove, IL; sister, Joan (George "Chico") Hart, Davenport; brother,

William (Rhonda) Bendt, Spring Hill, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death

by his parents and his brother, George Bendt, Jr.

Heaven is receiving a true and faithful servant. Rest in peace, Jim.