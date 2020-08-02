1/1
Elsie Ione Quick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elsie Ione Quick

April 1, 1925-July 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Elsie Ione Quick, 95, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She died mainly from a broken heart after losing her beloved husband Walter (Wally) on October 12, 2011, after 64 years of marriage. Graveside services were held on Monday, July 27, 2020 where she was rejoined with the love of her life at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elsie's name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport or to a favorite charity. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.theRungeMortuary.com.

Elsie was born April 1, 1925 in Davenport Township. The eldest of 11 children born to Arthur and Malinda (Holling) Levetzow. She was united in marriage to Walter E. Quick on May 17, 1947 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1944. She retired after 37 ½ years from the office of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #387. Before that she was employed at Model Dairy and Warren L. Langwith.

Elsie was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Elsie and Wally could have danced all night and they danced at least once a week as long as they were able. Elsie did a lot of crocheting, making doilies, and Afghans for the family. She was faithful in sending out birthday and anniversary cards – never forgetting anyone. Let's not forget – she was a "Die-Hard Cubs" fan. Having no children of her own, her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart.

Those left to honor her memory include sisters, Darlene (Carl) Rahlf, Carol Hess, and Ruth Behan.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Walter (Wally), her parents, brothers, Robert, Earl, Harvey, Walter, and Ralph Levetzow; sisters, Betty Noll and Jo-Ann Stoefen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved