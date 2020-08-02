Elsie Ione Quick

April 1, 1925-July 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Elsie Ione Quick, 95, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She died mainly from a broken heart after losing her beloved husband Walter (Wally) on October 12, 2011, after 64 years of marriage. Graveside services were held on Monday, July 27, 2020 where she was rejoined with the love of her life at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elsie's name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport or to a favorite charity. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.theRungeMortuary.com.

Elsie was born April 1, 1925 in Davenport Township. The eldest of 11 children born to Arthur and Malinda (Holling) Levetzow. She was united in marriage to Walter E. Quick on May 17, 1947 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1944. She retired after 37 ½ years from the office of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #387. Before that she was employed at Model Dairy and Warren L. Langwith.

Elsie was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Elsie and Wally could have danced all night and they danced at least once a week as long as they were able. Elsie did a lot of crocheting, making doilies, and Afghans for the family. She was faithful in sending out birthday and anniversary cards – never forgetting anyone. Let's not forget – she was a "Die-Hard Cubs" fan. Having no children of her own, her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart.

Those left to honor her memory include sisters, Darlene (Carl) Rahlf, Carol Hess, and Ruth Behan.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Walter (Wally), her parents, brothers, Robert, Earl, Harvey, Walter, and Ralph Levetzow; sisters, Betty Noll and Jo-Ann Stoefen.