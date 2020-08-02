Carolyn "Sis" Marie Platt

April 3, 1955-July 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carolyn "Sis" Marie Platt, 65, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Davenport. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Carolyn was born April 3, 1955 in Davenport, the daughter of Merlin and Betty Platt. She served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Carolyn worked as head custodian for the Davenport Public School system for ten years. She was an outspoken, spunky lady who was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed gardening and fishing on the Wapsie.

Those left to honor her memory include her mother, Betty Platt, brothers: Merlin (Helen), John (Chris) and Dennis Platt; seven nieces and nephews and grandchildren, Mariah Tyson and Joe Tyson. Her father preceded her in death.