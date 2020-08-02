Darla K. Litton

April 17, 1945-July 31, 2020

DURANT-Darla K. Litton, 75, of Durant, IA, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Darla was born in Mt. Pleasant, IA on April 17, 1945 to James and Madeline (Arnold) Ford. She grew up on their family farm, which instilled a love for all animals and wildlife.

Darla graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1963 and from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1972.

Darla married her high school sweetheart, Walter Litton on February 20, 1965. They were married for over fifty years, before Walter died in 2015.

She retired from Deere and Company Administrative Center, Moline in 1998, after 32 years of service.

She was a member of the Nature Conservancy, the Ocean Conservancy, African Wildlife Foundation, American Society for Prevention and Cruelty of Animals and the Audubon Society.

Committal of Darla and Walt's cremated remains will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 13th at Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Darla will be dearly missed by her Uncle Blaine (Judy) Arnold of Blue Grass, her Aunt Dorothy Sapato of Moline, IL, numerous cousins and friends, including Ken and Sheila Ostofi. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl and Bessie Ford and Samuel and Marie Arnold; her parents, James and Madeline Ford; husband, Walter; an infant brother, Randall; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Ave W, Milan, IL 61264 or the Durant Ambulance Service 703 5th St, Durant, IA 52747.