Carol M. Thurston

December 12, 1943-July 31, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carol M. Thurston, 76, of Davenport, formerly of North Ft. Myers, FL, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the home of her sister in New Liberty, IA. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Per her wish the rite of cremation will be accorded and private family services will be held with inurnment at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Carol Marie Harris was born December 12, 1943, in Davenport, a daughter of Forrest Brinkley and Norma Beth (Jorgensen) Harris.

Following her honorable discharge from the Army, Carol worked for the Rock Island Arsenal as a computer operator. After her move to Florida thirty years ago, she worked as a medical transcriptionist for Gulf Coast Pathology.

Carol liked to have a good time and was the "fun" aunt to her nieces and she had a special bond with her granddaughter Skye. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed camping, canoeing, blowing bubbles, and a cold beer. She was a thoughtful person and liked to send cards to those she loved.

Survivors include her sons Michael Thurston, New Liberty, James (Shelly) Thurston, Davenport, Mark (Pam) Dolejs, Durham, NC; grandchildren Victoria "Skye" Thurston, Kayla Fredrick, Abby McMahon, and Ian Dolejs; great granddaughter Hayzel; mother Norma Kiely, Davenport; siblings Patricia Reynolds, New Liberty, John Harris, Spearville, KS, and Richard (Connie) Harris, Davenport, Sherri (Gale) Brown, LeClaire; and her dog "Bella."

She was preceded in death by her father and brothers Ted and David.

