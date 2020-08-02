1/1
John Frederic "Fred" Green M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Frederic Green (Fred) MD

November 7, 1934-July 30, 2020

BETTENDORF-John Frederic Green (Fred) MD, 85, of Bettendorf, died on July 30, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf.

Fred was born on November 7, 1934 in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Edward and Clara Geeson Green. He grew up in Worland, Wyoming and attended Creighton University where graduated from Medical School in 1960.

On June 4, 1960 he was united in marriage to Maxine Karpan. From 1962 to 1964 he served in the United States Navy, honorably discharged as a Lieutenant.

He worked as a general surgeon in hospitals in Detroit, Denver and Alexandria, Minnesota until 1978 when he began working at John Deere and Co., serving as corporate medical director for 25 years until his retirement in 2005. He was a very active member of numerous medical professional organizations including the AMA, RAMS and ACOEM where he served as president in 1995. He was also an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf.

He enjoyed exercising, running, golfing and spending time with his family and grandkids.

He is survived by his 3 sons, J.F. of Bettendorf, Dan and his wife Janis of Tracy, California and Steve and his wife Melissa of Indianola, Iowa; his daughter-in-law, Kris Green of Edina, Minnesota and his 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine, his son Dr. Andy Green and his 4 sisters.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank The Fountains Senior Living and the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities for their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Fred's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved