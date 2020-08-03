Rosemary F. Grady

November 14, 1925-August 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Rosemary F. Grady, 94, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, Gigi's Playhouse of Des Moines, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School of Davenport, or the Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Rosemary Frances Reilly was born November 14, 1925 in Burlington, IA, the only child of William Patrick and Ingeborg (Gronnebeck) Reilly.

She earned her Bachelors Degree in English and graduated Cum Laude from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, South Bend, IN. Following graduation, she moved back to Burlington and worked for KBUR radio.

She was united in marriage to Thomas Grady, Sr on June 17, 1950 in Burlington. They met on a blind date and enjoyed 61 years of marriage, and raised seven children together, until Tom passed in 2011. Ever a planner, she helped organize the biennial family vacations. When asked about her large family, she would say "I always wanted a big family so I had one."

Although she was primarily a homemaker and mother to her and Tom's seven children, she was also the religious education coordinator at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. As a devout Catholic, she was known for her wealth of knowledge about her faith.

Rosemary was a member of the Catholic Service Board and Past President of the Board of Education for St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School. Over the years Rosemary donated her time to many organizations, including Cinderella's Cellar, Meals on Wheels and as a Eucharistic Minister for those hospitalized or homebound.

She was a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During her time at college she only missed one Notre Dame game!

Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses Thomas (Dianne) Grady, Jr, Colorado Springs, Patrick (Holly) Grady, Cedar Rapids, David (Patti) Grady, Davenport, Michael (Colleen) Grady, Sherwood, AR, Eileen (Libby) Grady, Urbandale, IA, Maureen (Scott) Naset, Urbandale, Brian (Maureen) Grady, Geneva, IL; grandchildren Jessica (Kyle) Parsons, Melita (Chris) McPhail, Angela (Trace) Ball, all of West Des Moines, Kevin (Misty) Grady, Davenport, Bradley Grady, Portland, ME, Sean (Stephanie) Grady, Santa Monica, CA, Danny (Ashley) Grady, Chicago, Amelia Grady, Geneva, IL, Colleen Grady, Davenport, Aaron Grady, Sherwood, AR; great grandchildren Makenna, Nora, Grady, Colin, Camdyn, Wyatt, and Sawyer, all of West Des Moines.

