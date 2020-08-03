James P. Holt

March 22, 1951-July 29, 2020

BELCHERTOWN-James P. Holt formerly of Belchertown, Massachusetts, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Davenport, IA.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 7th, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at the Keppy 4-H Hall, located on the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds. Masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be practiced.

James Holt was born on March 22, 1951, in Palmer, Massachusetts to Cliff and Helen Holt. He moved to Davenport, IA in 1970 to attend Palmer College of Chiropractic. He was united in marriage to Patricia Conrad on August 2, 1975.

Jim had the entrepreneurial spirit by owning a trucking, snow removal company and later owning a video store alongside his wife Pat.

James, better known as Big Jim or Pops appreciated a good flannel and a trucker hat. He always had a passion for muscle cars and mechanics & held the Chevy & John Deere brands close to his heart.

Daily, he would enjoy a cup o' joe, a smoke, and several stories. They were never short but came with plenty of laughs. If you shared stories, then there was a good chance he gave you a creative nickname & that would be how he remembered you for future conversations!

Survivors include his wife Patricia Holt, Son James P. - Jimmy jo (Amy) Holt, Davenport, IA, Daughters Holly - Hoop (John) Lischer, Park View, IA,

Heather Holt - Boo, Davenport, IA, and Heidi Holt - Heidi Ho - Hyvee, Davenport, IA, and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Christine Leduc, his parents Cliff & Helen Holt; and son Joey Holt. May they rest in peace.