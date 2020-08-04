1/1
Stephanie Caddy
1953 - 2020
Stephanie Maria Caddy (Booras)

November 5, 1953 - August 1, 2020

DAVENPORT - Stephanie Maria Caddy (Booras) died peacefully at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa on August 1, 2020 at the age of 66.

Stephanie is survived by her daughters, Shawna Nicholas, Peoria, IL and Jennicha House, Princeton, IA., her sister Angela Mapes (Terry) Bettendorf, IA, Brothers; John Booras (Lisa) Red Bank, TN, and Greg Booras (Lynn) Dahlonega, GA. She is preceded in death by Pascal Booras (father) and Mary Ann Booras (mother) of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Stephanie was born on November 5, 1953 in Davenport, Iowa to Pascal and Mary Ann Booras. She graduated from high school and attended Blackhawk College. Stephanie was employed by Sodexo and worked at St. Ambrose University in the Food Service Department. Stephanie loved to cook, decorate, travel, and spend time with friends and family.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to: Clarissa C Cook Hospice House or Susan G. Komen.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
