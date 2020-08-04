Jane A. Pfister

April 29, 1950 - August 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND - Jane A. Pfister, 70, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home, after an extended battle with cancer.

A live broadcasted funeral will be available for viewing at 10 a.m. Thursday at https:// www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Cremation, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Private burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Moline.

Jane was born on April 29, 1950 in Moline, the daughter of Gale and Otie (Schroeder) Saunders. She married Ben Pfister on February 28, 1970 in Blue Grass, Iowa.

Mrs. Pfister had been a member of the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church and active in the choir and bible study. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jane enjoyed shopping, collecting Boyds Bears, Longaberger Baskets, crafting, sewing and making cards.

Survivors include her husband, Ben; sons and daughters in law, Andrew (Susan) Pfister, Rolling Meadows, IL. Timothy (Heather) Pfister, Elgin, IL; grandchildren, Madison, Sam, Kate and Emily Pfister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a infant son, Tom Pfister and a brother, Mark D. Saunders.

