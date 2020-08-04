William Meyer

William "Bill" R. Meyer

July 31, 2020

SABULA, IA - William "Bill" R. Meyer, 70, formerly of Sabula, IA, died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at home in Solon, IA.

A committal service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 6 at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Heritage Church also located in Rock Island.

Bill is survived by his children, Michelle (Gregory) Mischler, Cherisa (Shaun) Meyer Fletcher, and Timothy (Jennifer) Meyer; eight grandchildren, Arthur, Samuel, Benjamin, Mary Jane, Alyssa, Dylan, Zoey, and Quinn; three brothers, Donald (Linda) Meyer, Stanley (Hilda) Meyer, and Charles (Eugenia) Meyer, special friend Pam Klendworth and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Meyer in 1998, and his parents, Oliver and Winona Meyer.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com