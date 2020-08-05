Marilyn Bowling

Marilyn L. Bowling

August 3, 2020

MAQUOKETA - Marilyn L. Bowling, 69, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at her home.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 P.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 P.M. to 2:45 P.M. at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dennis Bowling of Maquoketa, IA; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Terry Haugen of Leavenworth, KS; sister, Lois DeMoss of Dubuque, IA; a grandson, Nathaniel and his wife Tiffani Withers of Leavenworth, KS; and 2 great-grandchildren, Luke and Olivia Withers.

