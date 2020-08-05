Linda Kay Wixom

August 15, 1959 - August 1, 2020

DAVENPORT - Linda Kay Wixom, 60, of Davenport, Iowa entered into eternal peace on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, Illinois. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Linda was born August 15, 1959 in Macon, MO., a daughter of Darrel and Shirley (Thomas) Cole.

She was a hardworking single mother who cared for her son while putting herself through college. Linda was very honest and she told it like it was. She retired from the IT Department of MA Ford after 27 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and working in her yard tending to her flowers.

Those celebrating her life include her mother, Shirley Cole; son, Brad Wixom; two sisters, Brenda Beard and Shirley Gillam; and one granddaughter, Flynn Wixom.

She was preceded in death by her father, Darrel Cole.