William G. "Bill" Bennett
1931 - 2020
William G. "Bill" Bennett

November 24, 1931- August 2, 2020

Davenport- Funeral services for William G. "Bill" Bennett, Sr., 88, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 6p.m. at the funeral home with additional visitation Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30a.m. The family requests mask be worn for services. Bill died peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born November 24, 1931 in Davenport, a son of Maurice and Wilhelmina (Mangels) Bennett. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War as an aerial photographer. Bill was united in marriage to Mary Costello on June 10, 1953 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2018 following 64 years of marriage.

Bill retired from ALCOA in 1995 after 39 years of service. He was a member of the Steelworkers Local 105. He was also a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bill enjoyed bowling and woodworking; he could fix just about anything. He also enjoyed when his grandchildren were around.

Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or Holy Family Parish.

Survivors include his children: Bill (Sheree) Bennett, Jr., Bernadette Bennett, both of Davenport, Angelette (Mark) Choate, Wichita, Kansas, and Joyce Valentine, Davenport; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and a brother, Ralph (Doris) Bennett, Davenport.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Potter, grandchildren: Steven Choate and Jodi Bennett, his parents, and his brothers, Maurice and John Bennett.

The Bennett family would like to thank Julie, Chris, Tiffany of Genesis Hospice for their compassionate care of Bill.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
