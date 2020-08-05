1/1
Barbara Joan Louw
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Joan Louw

April 14, 1947- August 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Barbara Joan Louw, 73, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Barbara was born April 14, 1947 in Davenport, the only child of Ferdinand and Dorothy Bald, and was their pride and joy. Growing up in Buffalo, Iowa with a very close-knit extended family, she graduated from Bettendorf High school in 1965. On January 22, 1966 she married Vincent Louw. Together for 54 years, they had the opportunity to travel around the world and enjoyed many years at their camper in Wisconsin, where she became quite the fisherwoman. She worked for the Farm Services Agency in Fayette and Scott County, retiring in 2009. Afterwards she worked at Hallmark, it was a perfect fit for her.

Barbara was always a loving, devoted wife, the world's best mom, and a kind soul. She was supportive, understanding, caring, and adored being a grandma and a "GG", proudly displaying all of the artwork the grandchildren made for her. She had a wonderful circle of friends, especially Deb Elvert and Linda Davis.

Survivors include her husband, Vincent Louw; daughters, Teresa Louw and Michelle (John) Guile; son, Mark (Jen) Louw; grandchildren: Matt, Bailey, Hannah, Megan, Robert, Alex, Taylor, Logan, and Kyra; and great grandchildren, Tanner, Emma, and Keegan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Michael Louw.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Runge Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved