Barbara Joan Louw

April 14, 1947- August 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Barbara Joan Louw, 73, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara was born April 14, 1947 in Davenport, the only child of Ferdinand and Dorothy Bald, and was their pride and joy. Growing up in Buffalo, Iowa with a very close-knit extended family, she graduated from Bettendorf High school in 1965. On January 22, 1966 she married Vincent Louw. Together for 54 years, they had the opportunity to travel around the world and enjoyed many years at their camper in Wisconsin, where she became quite the fisherwoman. She worked for the Farm Services Agency in Fayette and Scott County, retiring in 2009. Afterwards she worked at Hallmark, it was a perfect fit for her.

Barbara was always a loving, devoted wife, the world's best mom, and a kind soul. She was supportive, understanding, caring, and adored being a grandma and a "GG", proudly displaying all of the artwork the grandchildren made for her. She had a wonderful circle of friends, especially Deb Elvert and Linda Davis.

Survivors include her husband, Vincent Louw; daughters, Teresa Louw and Michelle (John) Guile; son, Mark (Jen) Louw; grandchildren: Matt, Bailey, Hannah, Megan, Robert, Alex, Taylor, Logan, and Kyra; and great grandchildren, Tanner, Emma, and Keegan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Michael Louw.