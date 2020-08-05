1/
Kathleen Coogan
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathleen Coogan

January 9, 1949 - August 1, 2020

BETTENDORF - Kathleen Coogan, 71, formerly of Bettendorf, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mississippi Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Keokuk, Iowa.

Private family services and burial were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting with arrangements.

Kathy was born January 9, 1949 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of James Bernard and Margaret Grace (Herring) Coogan.

Kathy worked for the Rock Island Arsenal and was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, James Daniel (Joyce) Coogan of Omaha, Nebraska, Patrick (Janet) Coogan of Bettendorf, and Barbara Alice (Dan) Doyle of Westminster, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be made to Kathy's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved