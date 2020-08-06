1/1
Shirlee M. Potter
1924 - 2020
Shirlee M. Potter

February 28, 1924-August 4, 2020

BETTENDORF-Shirlee M. Potter, 96, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born in Caseyville, Illinois on February 28, 1924 and was united in marriage to L. R. "Gus" Potter in Caseyville on May 18, 1946.

Shirlee was a devoted homemaker, wife, mom & grandma. In earlier years, she was a licensed realtor with the former Fram Realty Company. In their leisure time, Shirlee and Gus enjoyed sking, spending time on tropical beaches and scuba diving. They were also longtime and active members of Asbury United Methodist Church of Bettendorf.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Gus; her son, Tim (Joan) Potter of Lenexa, Kansas; her grandchildren, Mary (Bruce) Chen of Fountain Hills, Arizona and Sarah Potter of Arvada, Colorado; and her great-grandchildren, Aly Chen and Mila Chen.

Shirlee was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
