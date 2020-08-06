Roger S. Smith

June 6, 1921-February 17, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS-Roger S. Smith, 98, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Davenport, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Meth-Wick Manor in Cedar Rapids. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Private family services will be on Saturday August 8th at Weerts Funeral Home and Davenport Memorial Park (due to COVID-19). Memorials may be left to the Senior Olympics or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Roger was born June 6, 1921, in Far Rockaway, NY, to George S. and Edith E. (Boden) Smith. He enlisted in the Army in 1943 during WWII and served in the Pacific Theater. Roger was united in marriage to the love of his life; Charlene Madden on July 16, 1943 in Orlando, FL. He earned a business management degree from Marycrest College, graduating Cum Laude in 1985. Roger worked for LW Ramsey and Warren & Litzenberger Advertising Companies and as director of Membership Services at the American Rental Association. He owned and operated RSS Communications from 1986 until retirement in 1996.

Survivors include his three daughters: Maureen (Gerry) Barker of Anamosa, IA, Barbara Yarber of Pensacola, FL, Gail (Lynn) Meade of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren: Todd Sr. (Melissa) Barker of Cedar Rapids, IA, Carrie (Bob) Thompson of Cedar Rapids; Risë (Rob) Mitchell of Omaha, Miriam (Josh) Yarber-Shelton of Pensacola, FL, Kristopher Meade of Iowa City; great grandchildren: Lily Belle, Todd Jr., Jameson, Stella, and Isaac.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers: Paul and Donald; and a half-brother, Carroll.