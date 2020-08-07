Nellie Eloise Quinn

June 19, 19220-August 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Nellie Eloise Quinn, 98, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Her final place of rest will be in the Aledo Cemetery, Aledo, IL. Memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church where she was a member and belonged to the Naomi Circle. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Nellie was born June 19, 1922 in Bath, IL. She was the daughter of Willard J. and Iva M. (Van Etten) McGrew. She was formerly married to Richard Newton Quinn on March 2, 1941 in Fairfield, IA. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Genesis West and retired from Pine Knoll after many years of service. She enjoyed arranging flowers and was a member of area book clubs.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Janice Quinn, Rock Island, Neal Quinn, Arizona, Kevin Quinn, Indianapolis, eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a sister, Ilda Snowden, Monmouth, IL

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard daughter, Margo and brothers: W.R., Burel and John McGrew preceded her in death.