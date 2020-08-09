Neil Francis Burchell

April 29, 1942-April 2, 2020

A memorial service will be held in memory of Neil Francis Burchell (April 29, 1942-April 02, 2020) on Sunday, August 16th, starting with a Catholic Memorial Mass that will be held in his name at 10:30 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 16550 290th St, Long Grove, IA 52756. Following the Mass, please join the family for a Celebration of Life and luncheon from 12-3 in Scott County Park at the Buffalo Bill Pavilion, 18850 270th St, Eldridge, IA 52748.