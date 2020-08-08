Michael Seymour

Michael Scott Seymour

May 7, 1964 - August 5, 2020

BETTENDORF - Mike was an outstanding member of 1982 Bettendorf state champion wrestling team placing second in his weight class (126 lbs) at the state tournament and awarded as the teams MVP for his performance throughout the season. That same 1982 team is scheduled to be inducted into the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame at the Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo on August 22, 2020.

Mike was known for his sense of Humor, and charisma. He was the family comedian and a shoulder to cry on when needed. He was the man you wanted around during difficult times. Mike was preparing to spend his days traveling this great country and building new friendships, while rekindling old ones. His loss is immense and completely unexpected.

Mike is survived by his Daughter Sydney Seymour and Grandson Greyson Seymour of Denver CO., His Mother Mary Suzanne Seymour of Bettendorf, His Brother Donald Seymour of Bettendorf, Sisters Marcie Osborne of Tunnel Hill Georgia and Erin Seymour of Bettendorf, Brothers Tony Seymour of Chattanooga TN. and Jason Seymour of Moyock NC.

The Seymour family is hoping that anyone wishing to celebrate Mike's life please join us at Sunrise Golf Course on August 21 from 1-5 pm.