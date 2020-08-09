Roland A. Riessen

November 1, 1937 - August 7th, 2020

DAVENPORT - Roland A. Riessen, 82, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, August 7th, at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, IA.

Roland was born in Davenport, IA on November 1, 1937 to Alvin and Vera (Hering) Riessen. He graduated from Durant High School in 1956. Roland proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Roland married Sandra G. Pfaffly on October 8, 1966 in Clinton, IA. She preceded him in death on September 22, 2014.

He retired from Ralston Purina Company in Davenport, IA after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed playing cards and fishing. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10 to 12 noon at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA. The family requests that masks be worn, and everyone observe social distancing.

Private family funeral services and burial will take place in the Walcott, Cemetery.

Roland is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter Jennifer (Anthony) Onuigbo of Cedar Falls, IA; sons: Brent (Stephanie) Riessen of Johnston, IA and Derek (Katie) Riessen of Clinton, IA; 9 grandchildren; sisters: Janet Hintz of Dixon, IA and Joyce (Nels) Johnson of Washta, IA; and brother Richard Riessen of Walcott, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sisters: Judy Arp and Jeanine Rennie.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

