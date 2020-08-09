Jacqueline "Jackie" DePorter

July 23, 1932 - August 7, 2020

EAST MOLINE - Jacqueline "Jackie" DePorter, 88, formerly of East Moline, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Trinity Terrace Park, Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial for the family will be 10 AM Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. The funeral will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Public Visitation will be 4-7 PM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, East Moline.

Jackie Blunke was born July 23, 1932 in Moline, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Hettinger) Blunke. She married Urban "Mouse" DePorter on August 8, 1953 at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. He died October 28, 2015. Jackie was the school secretary at the former St. Anne's School (Our Lady of Grace) East Moline for over 30 years, retiring in 1999. As secretary, she was considered the "School Nurse" and always had a piece of candy for any child called to the office. After retirement she continued to volunteer there. Mrs. DePorter was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching and going for walks. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her children, MaryEllen (Wayne) Blette, East Moline, Margaret Roffman, East Moline, Constance (Craig) Vervaecke, East Moline and James DePorter (Brenda), Moline; grandchildren, Jessica Vervaecke, Daniel Vervaecke, Laura Vervaecke, Jenna DePorter, Jaclynn DePorter, Tyler Freese (Mandy) and Devon Gamboe; great grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb Urban, Annelise, Mason, Eli, Gianna, Emerson, Gavin, Mya and Quintin; sisters, Carole (John) Van Hoe, East Moline, and Kathy Guthrie, Shawnee, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; and brother, John "Skip" Blunke.

