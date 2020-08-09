1/1
Judith Herman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Herman

July 30, 2020

LeClaire - Judith Herman, 72, of LeClaire, passed away on Thursday, July 30 at her home.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Boll's Community Center in Princeton.

Survivors include her husband, Barry; her children, Makinzie & Denise Wagner of Davenport, Matt & Corry Goode of LeClaire, Mitchell & Vickie Proehl of Stockton, Iowa, Christopher Herman of Inwood, Iowa and Jennifer & Steve Smith of Camdenton, Missouri.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Goode.

Judy's full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved