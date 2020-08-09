Joan Perkins

Joan E. Perkins

May 6, 1934 - August 7, 2020

DAVENPORT - Joan E. Perkins, 86, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bickford of Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Joan was born on May 6, 1934 in Davenport, Iowa to George and Ellen (Kennedy) DeVriendt. She was united in marriage to James E. Perkins on September 6, 1969 in Rock Island, Illinois. He passed away in January, 2008. She had worked at Davenport Bank, John Deere, and was self-employed in her later years.

Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was very involved with, and volunteered at, the Bix Festival. She also enjoyed being part of her high school reunions group.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jodee Toalson (Chris) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Julie Watkins (Steve) of Denton, Texas; Scot Wilkins (Lisa) of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Jason Perkins (Shannon) of Davenport, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Sue Tubbs; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Gene Lucht; and sister, Carol Hartvigsen.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James; parents; and grandson, Joe Perkins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford of Davenport for all of their loving care.