Timothy Wayne Fuller "Tim"

September 30,1967 - August 6, 2020

MUSCATINE - Timothy Wayne Fuller "Tim" passed away Thursday August 6th at his home. Tim was born September 30, 1967 the son of M. Chester Fuller and Arlene C. (Brown) Schultz. Tim graduated from L-M High School in 1986. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Junction City KS. Tim married Gaylene Woods in 1992, they later divorced. Tim spent the last several years with his friend and partner Tammy Virzi of Columbus Jct.

Tim's favorite past time was hunting and going fishing on the Mississippi River. Tim, his son and his step-father spent many hours on the river fishing and telling stories. Tim always had a smile, never met a stranger and loved to spin a good story. He cherished his children. Tim was a member of the American Legion Post 100.

Tim will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Tim is survived by his partner, Tammy Virzi; daughter, Jeannetta Luett "Jenna" Fuller of Urbandale; son, Curtis Wayne "Curtyman" Fuller; father, Chester and Carolyn Fuller of Milan, IL; step-father, Albert "Sonnie" Schultz; two sisters, Beth Schnoebelen and Tammi & Monte Pugh and step-sisters, Chris Schultz and Brenda Wamsley. Tim also leaves behind his nephew, Eric Pugh; nieces, Kalena Churchwell, Jen Jackson, Jessica Buffington and Stephanie Walther along with several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tim was proceeded in death by his mother Arlene Schultz; brother-in-law, Ron Schnoebelen; grandparents, Chester and Pauline (McCleary) Fuller and Clifford and Gertrude (Reichert) Brown.

A private family burial will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 15th at 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Columbus Junction American Legion Post 100. All friends and family are invited to attend. Online condolences may be sent to the Fuller family at www.sandfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Tim's family and arrangements.

A general memorial fund has been set up to assist with funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to Beth Schnoebelen or Tammi Pugh 215 Rolling Hills Lane Columbus Junction, IA 52738.