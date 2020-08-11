1/1
Jeff Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffery D. Jones

January 26, 1960 - August 7, 2020

BETTENDORF - Jeffery D. Jones, 60, of Bettendorf, died unexpectedly, Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home. Keeping with his wishes, private family services will take place with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Jeff was born on January 26, 1960 in Muscatine, Iowa, a son of Ivan J. and Josephine L. (Braun) Jones. He was united in marriage to Linda Sue Hillery on December 6, 1980. There was pink lightning that day! She preceded him in death on February 23, 2019.

Jeff worked primarily in the trucking industry during his career.

Jeff cherished his family and their trips to the Ozarks. He always put others time and lives ahead of his own. He enjoyed home repair and projects, and could fix or do pretty much anything. In more recent years he enjoyed gardening and watching classic sitcoms.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Justin (Hallie) Jones, Bettendorf; Jaime (Andrew) Avilar, Kansas City, seven grandchildren; siblings: Jane lamb, Silvis, Nile Joseph (Carey) Jones, davenport, James Jones, Bettendorf, and Jennifer (Todd) Spear, Peru, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jon Paul Jones. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Jeff's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved