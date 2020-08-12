1/2
Mary Artioli
1924 - 2020
Mary Artioli

October 25, 1924-August 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary Artioli, 95, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020 at Senior Star at Elmore Place surrounded by her children.

Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial was in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Tesini was born on October 25, 1924 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Peter and Alphonsia (Busolari) Tesini.

She was united in marriage with Louis Joseph Artioli on July 22, 1950 in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He preceded her in death on their anniversary, July 22, 2001 after being blessed with 51 years of marriage.

Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who loved being home with her children. She generously volunteered her time at the former St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals' Ladies Auxiliary as a "pink lady." She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, bowling, and was an avid golfer walking 18 holes well into her 90's. She was thrilled to be a member of the Hole in One club after recording 2 holes-in-one during her years at the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club.

Mary was extremely proud of her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren and their accomplishments.

Memorials may be made in Mary's name to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Christine (Dr. Larry) Squire, Davenport, Gail Nau, Cedar Rapids, Jeffrey (Diane) Artioli, Davenport, and Tommy (Maureen) Artioli, Eldridge.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louis, her sister, Emily (Paul) Valenti, and her brother, Raymond (Kay) Tesini, also preceded her in death.

Mary's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Senior Star and Heartland Hospice with a special thank you for the love and care provided by Haley, Shawna, David, Ashley, Sabrina, Amy, and Bree.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Mary's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
