Gary D. Kopps
1951 - 2020
Gary D. Kopps

April 20, 1951-August 8, 2020

BETTENDORF-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Gary D. Kopps, 69, of Bettendorf, formerly of Dubuque, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be a time of sharing and remembrance at 12:30 p.m. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue Center or University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Gary died August 8, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

Gary Douglas Kopps was born on April 20, 1951 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, a son of Mildred (Everson) and Glen Watchorn. After his father died in 1955, he moved to Dubuque and later was adopted by Lavern Kopps. Gary graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1969 and from the University of Wisconsin Platteville in 1973 with a degree in Safety Engineering. He trained with the Naval Air Corp before his honorable discharge in 1973.

Gary was a 43 year employee of Deere and Company. He started his career as a safety engineer at the Waterloo Works. He then moved on to Safety Director for the Parts Distribution Center in Milan, Illinois, the Ottumwa Works, the Harvester Works, the Dubuque Works, and returning to the Waterloo Works as Safety Director.

Throughout his career, Gary demonstrated leadership in reducing and eliminating workplace injuries. This was recognized in 2014 when Gary received the Distinguished Service to Safety Award presented by the National Safety Council, the most prestigious honor given to individuals in recognition of outstanding service to the Health and Safety profession.

Gary was a lot of fun to be around. He had the ability to tell a really good story and enjoy life. Gary made many lifelong friends, and was one of the most likeable guys you could ever meet. He loved his German Shepherds who he lovingly referred to as his children, grilling outdoors, the stock market, and travelling, but above all he cherished his friends and family and adored his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; stepchildren, Matt Brumfield and Julie Brumfield (Trevor); grandchildren: Gabby, Noah, Eli, and Madelyn; sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Steve Felsted; step-sister, Donna (Rod) Yarish; niece and nephews: Shawn (Emily) Sutton; Libby (Jay) Kopp; Terry (Klare) Yarish; David (Priscilla) Yarish.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the oncology staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics both in Bettendorf and Iowa City for their loving and compassionate care of Gary.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
AUG
14
Service
12:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 11, 2020
So sorry to read of Gary's passing. I had the pleasure of working with Gary on several safety audits at Deere. Always a smile and always up-beat. I learned a lot from him and he will be missed.
Les Kuehl
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Dear Gary, you will be kept in mind....
Mark
Coworker
August 10, 2020
We will all miss Gary. He touched so many of our lives.
He was an extraordinary man, a great colleague and leader and I am so sorry he died.
I will always remember our happy times during her trips to Brazil.
Rest in Peace, my dear friend.
My deepest sympathy,
Claudia Saldanha
Claudia Saldanha
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Carol and family,
I’m so sorry to hear about Gary. I know you wanted to travel and enjoy your retirement far into the future. I hope your memories will comfort you and make you smile soon. It’s so hard right now. Thinking of you, Deb Kell.
Deb Kell
Friend
August 9, 2020
We had a working/acquaintance relationship through the John Deere safety departments, that resulted in some interesting and fun times. May He Rest In Peace.
David R Schultz
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
We had a work relationship through the safety department of the John Deere facilities and had some interesting times through meetings and traavel.
David R Schultz
Coworker
