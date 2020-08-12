1/1
LaVonne K. Irving
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LaVonne K. Irving

February 24, 1935- August 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-LaVonne K. Irving, 85, of Davenport, formerly Princeton, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Jersey Ridge Place, Davenport. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the River Catholic Church.

LaVonne was born on February 24, 1935 in Davenport, a daughter of Wilbur and Bernice (Piersall) Parker. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1953. LaVonne was united in marriage to Donald Irving on July 10, 1953 at Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2011 after 57 years of marriage.

LaVonne worked for over 20 years for the North Scott School District, retiring in 1994.

LaVonne enjoyed the farm that she and Don had been fortunate to have acquired. She loved working her garden, growing varieties of vegetables and canning them. She also enjoyed making cards that she shared with her many friends and family. LaVonne was her family's number one supporter, attending any possible event or activity they had.

Survivors include her sons: David (Beth) Irving, Grand Mound, and Dennis Irving, LeClaire; grandchildren: Alyssa (Charles) Girt, Brett Irving, Nicholas Irving, and Jessica Irving; great-grandchildren: Adysin, Laycie, Maleah, and Skylar; a sister, Marilyn Horan, Billings, Montana; niece, Liz Monson and her sons: Alex and Ryan Monson; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Nost, and special friends, Betty Carter and RuthAnn Greve.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald, Jr., a daughter-in-law, Tracey Irving, her parents, and a brother-in-law, Jim Horan. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
I am so sad to read about LaVonne's death. We corresponded and I loved receiving her beautiful cards. We first met at Virgil Grissom School in Princeton and we also attended Our Lady of The River Church.
She had a great personality and had a way of bringing a smile to your face.
She and her dear friend and coworker Joyce Bockhouse are reunited,bringing joy to those around them.
She loved her family and I know she will be missed.
My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
With heartfelt sympathy!
Cheryl Oklock, Jay, FL
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved