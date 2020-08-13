Raymond L. Dietrich

June 19, 1926-August 10, 2020

MUSCATINE-Raymond L. Dietrich, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kris Dietrich, Derek Dietrich, Nick Dietrich, Austin Dietrich, Brian Coggin, Mark Rhodes, and Jacob Rhodes. Memorials may be made to the American Legion #27 - Kerschenske Junior Air Rifle. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Raymond was born on June 19, 1926, in Muscatine, the son of William R. and Flora Huttig Dietrich. He married Rosalie 'Rosie' Hutt on June 8, 1952, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine.

He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1944. Ray worked for Grain Processing Corporation for 24 ½ years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion #27, the VFW #1565 in Muscatine, the Masonic Lodge #2. Raymond was also a member of the Iowa State Rifle and Pistol Association, the Amateur Trapshooting Association, the National Rifle Association, and the Muscatine and West Liberty Rifle Club, where he taught trap shooting, pistols, and air rifles. Ray and Rosie received an award from the Iowa Rifle and Pistol Association last year.

Ray served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne. He loved fishing, dancing with his wife, Rosie, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Rosie; two sons, Alek Dietrich and his wife, Joan, of Muscatine and Curt Dietrich and his wife, Lori, of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Margaret Rhodes and her husband, Mark, Derek Dietrich, Sara Coggin and her husband, Brian, Shawn Young, Angie Crumly and significant other, Sam, Kris Dietrich and his significant other, Dilia, Nick Dietrich and his wife, Stephanie, Austin Dietrich and his significant other, Taylor; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric; his daughter-in-law, Mary Dietrich; one grandson, Brandon Dietrich; one brother, Billy Dietrich; and one sister, Lila Failyer.