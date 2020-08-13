1/1
Raymond L. Dietrich
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond L. Dietrich

June 19, 1926-August 10, 2020

MUSCATINE-Raymond L. Dietrich, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kris Dietrich, Derek Dietrich, Nick Dietrich, Austin Dietrich, Brian Coggin, Mark Rhodes, and Jacob Rhodes. Memorials may be made to the American Legion #27 - Kerschenske Junior Air Rifle. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Raymond was born on June 19, 1926, in Muscatine, the son of William R. and Flora Huttig Dietrich. He married Rosalie 'Rosie' Hutt on June 8, 1952, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine.

He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1944. Ray worked for Grain Processing Corporation for 24 ½ years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion #27, the VFW #1565 in Muscatine, the Masonic Lodge #2. Raymond was also a member of the Iowa State Rifle and Pistol Association, the Amateur Trapshooting Association, the National Rifle Association, and the Muscatine and West Liberty Rifle Club, where he taught trap shooting, pistols, and air rifles. Ray and Rosie received an award from the Iowa Rifle and Pistol Association last year.

Ray served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne. He loved fishing, dancing with his wife, Rosie, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Rosie; two sons, Alek Dietrich and his wife, Joan, of Muscatine and Curt Dietrich and his wife, Lori, of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Margaret Rhodes and her husband, Mark, Derek Dietrich, Sara Coggin and her husband, Brian, Shawn Young, Angie Crumly and significant other, Sam, Kris Dietrich and his significant other, Dilia, Nick Dietrich and his wife, Stephanie, Austin Dietrich and his significant other, Taylor; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric; his daughter-in-law, Mary Dietrich; one grandson, Brandon Dietrich; one brother, Billy Dietrich; and one sister, Lila Failyer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved