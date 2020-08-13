Ike "Boosie" Clifton Greer Sr.

September 27, 1951-August 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ike "Boosie" Clifton Greer Sr., 68, of Davenport, was granted his wings in the early morning of August 10th, 2020, at Genesis East, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island from 8:00 am to 9:00 am., followed by a memorial service which will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. and may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. He will be laid to rest at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Ike was born on September 27, 1951, to Joe Grier, and Luetherel Gray in Holly Springs, MS. He was united in marriage to Dorothy R. Rucker on February 16, 1974.

He loved to do yardwork and planting his garden every year, even when he wasnt able to do this any longer his friend's knew it was his love and made sure he had a garden. He loved music and cable TV especially CNN so he could discuss politics. Throughout his life he has taken in many to his home and raised them like his own, loving them all the way, he always left an impact, and because of this he will be missed most of all.

Ike is survived by his wife Dorothy R. Greer, children; Dendrius Rucker (Keisa), Terrill McDuffy (Sheronda) Tosha Greer (Calvin), Denia Greer-Clark (Mario) and Ike Greer Jr. (Michele), mother; Luetherel Gray, siblings; Jacqueline Gray-House, Joann Grier Harden, Johnny Gray, Shirley Gray, Mary Marie Gray, Orlando Gray, Othea Stevenson and Adrian Rogers, a host of nieces, nephews, grandkids and great grand kids.

He was preceded in death by; bonus mom, Mattie Mae Wiseman, father, Jo Grier Sr., brothers Joe Grier Jr., James Gray, and Ralph Gray, sisters Susie Gray and Sarah Francis Stewart.