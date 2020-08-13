1/1
Timothy Carlton Simpson
Timothy Carlton Simpson

April 27, 1968- August 5, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Timothy Carlton Simpson, 52, a resident of Eldridge, died August 5, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family. A celebration of life will be held from 12-3p at the Long Grove Community Center on Sunday August 16.

Tim was born in Texas on April 27, 1968. He is the son of James Donald Simpson and Karen Lynn Davis. Tim married Amy Pillard on November 6, 2004 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Tim was a talented artist who also enjoyed music, traveling, baking, gardening, and nature. Tim always cherished his time spent with his family, especially his son, Eren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Amy Simpson; son, Eren Simpson both of Eldridge, IA; sister, Tracey Ring of Bettendorf, IA; niece, Sara Chapman of Eldridge, IA; great-nephews, Gage McClain, Damien Panozzo, Brasil Meneses, Lluvia Meneses and multiple other close friends and family members.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be made at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
