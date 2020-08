Monica Evelyn (Hahn) Green

December 22, 1932- August 11, 2020

DEWITT-Monica Evelyn (Hahn) Green, 87, died August 11, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.

Born December 22, 1932, to the late Harry and Ursula (Kaeferstein) Hahn.

Surviving are children, Veronica, Howard, Anita, Christine, Sharon, Paul and Andrew; 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; siblings, George, Madonna and Dorothy.

Preceded in death by husband, Howard, son, Gerard and siblings, Dolores, Margaret, Clarice, James, Vincent, Rita, Bernadette and Donald.

Visitation is at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound Saturday, from 9:00 until Mass at 11:00 a.m. and burial in the church cemetery.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.