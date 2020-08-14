1/1
Consuelo M. Gutierrez
Consuelo M. Gutierrez

September 8, 1944-August 10, 2020

BETTENDORF-Consuelo M. Gutierrez, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 10, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Consuelo was born September 8, 1944 to Luis and Consuelo Medina. She met and married the man of her dreams, Agustin Gutierrez in 1969. They were married for 51 years. It was a love story like no other.

Consuelo was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved to do many things but what she enjoyed most was doing things for others. She was always willing to give anything she had or do anything to help anyone who needed it and never asked for anything in return.

She loved to dance with her husband and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to do crafts with her granddaughters, watch her grandkids play sports or simply cook for her family to enjoy the smiles on their faces. She was always ready to share pictures or stories of them with anyone who asked. She was incredibly proud of her family.

Consuelo is survived by her children: Agustin Gutierrez, Javier (Jeanna) Gutierrez, Juana (Travis) Decker, and Consuelo (Craig) Wainwright; eleven grandchildren, whom she adored: Javier and Alex Rosas, Sophia and Isabella Wainwright, Jacob, Lucas and Samuel Gutierrez, Taylor and Jaiden Gutierrez, and Agustin (AJ) and Charley Decker; her faithful dog, Nena; brothers and sisters: Margo (Bill) Roder, Elvia (Juventino) Gutierrez, Frank (Tina) Medina, Marco (Shelby) Medina, Teresa (David) McClure, and Jamie Medina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Agustin; parents, Consuelo and Luis Medina; and siblings, Sylvia Saldivar and Jose Luis Medina.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the Gutierrez family at this difficult time.
Jennifer Reagan
