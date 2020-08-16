Barbara Diane Lacke

October 2, 1955-July 17, 2020

OAKLAHOMA CITY, OK-Barbara Diane Lacke, 64, of Oklahoma City, OK, died unexpectedly at her home July 17, 2020 of an unknown health condition.

Barb was born on October 2, 1955 to her parents, Robert and Margaret (Hruska) Lacke. She was a graduate of Bettendorf High School class of 1974. Barb went on to receive a BA in distributed studies from Iowa State University in 1978 and Indiana University with a master's degree in college student personnel administration in 1981. While at ISU she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and member of the ISU Wind Ensemble, Advanced Saxophone Quartet, and Cyclone marching band.

Following graduate school she was a Pi Beta Phi Traveling Graduate Counselor traveling to other chapters throughout the Midwest for two years. Barb held a variety of computer sales, marketing, management, and consulting positions over the years.

Barb enjoyed golf and was a gifted musician; playing piano and the saxophone. Barb loved animals, especially dogs. She had a special attraction to Cocker Spaniels, Molly and Reilly her first of many and training and showing Millie in different events under Clearly Cockers.

Survivors include her sister, Sue (Larry Smith) Lacke-Smith of Davenport; nieces Megan (Darneil) Scott and their children, Daisheana, Dasia and Tyus; Nicole (Justin Needom) Smith and their children, Kyren, Jumaeli and Kinnley. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Sandi (Dr. Thomas) McIntosh of Cedar Rapids; and by her cousin, Cathy Houser of Glendale, AZ.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marie Lacke, maternal grandparents Dr. Edwin and Hilda Hruska, aunt's and uncle Jeanne (Roy) Houser and Betty Hruska.

Barb was cremated and her ashes will be spread by her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be directed to the family.