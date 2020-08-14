1/1
Florence Fern Peters
Florence Fern Peters

December 19, 1932-August 8, 2020

MARION-Florence Fern Peters, 87, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Manorcare Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, Iowa. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Dondrea Walker. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Florence was born December 19, 1932, the daughter of Louis and Edith (Cox) Fitzgerald. She graduated from Muscatine High School. Florence worked or Alliant Energy and CIPCO retiring in 2016.

Florence is survived and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Edith (Paul) Rasband of Draper, Utah and Bonny Peters of Prole, Iowa; sister, Ruth Peterson of Davenport, Iowa, and two nephews, Tom (Kathy) Peterson of Cedar Rapids and Craig (Dotty) Peterson of Davenport, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jim Peters.

Please share a memory of Florence at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
