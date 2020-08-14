Ronald Gale McDowell

September 5, 1929-August 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ronald Gale McDowell, 90, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on August 11, 2020. Ron was born September 5, 1929 in Pershing, Iowa, to George and Mary (Dernovich) McDowell. At Ron's request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced later.

In July 1963, Ron married Mineko Tamano in Okinawa, Japan where he met her as a civilian after serving time in the Air Force. Soon afterwards, they moved to California where Ron worked for Hughes Aircraft Company. In 1965, they settled in Iowa where Ron worked as an insurance agent, both in Iowa City and in Davenport, until he retired.

Ron's favorite activities included hunting, fishing, and golfing with friends and family. Some special times were the annual fishing trips to Canada as well as many weekends in Wisconsin with his two brothers, George and Larry, his brother-in-law, Harley, and his best friend, Dick. He also enjoyed running. His favorite line later in life was, "I can still run a mile".

Special thanks to the staff at Petersen Commons in Davenport.

Ron will be greatly missed by his survivors; his brother, Larry (Carol) McDowell of Lebanon, Tennessee; his son, David (Cindy) McDowell of Iowa City; his grandsons, Kyle and Connor McDowell of Iowa City; and his daughter, Mary McDowell of Davenport, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mineko; sister, Rosalie Scherrer; brother-in-law, Harley Scherrer; brother, George McDowell; sister-in-law, Marisue McDowell; sister, Carrie Ferguson; and brother-in-law, Paul Ferguson.