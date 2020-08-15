1/1
Robert L. Ewing
1944 - 2020
Robert L. Ewing

November 14, 1944-August 13, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, OH-Robert L. Ewing, age 75, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born in Moline, Illinois on November 14, 1944, son of the late Earl L. And Gladys I. (Utter) Ewing. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 and a half years, Sharon K. (Kunkle) Ewing; daughters, Kristy Lester and Lori (Rick) Policy; grandchildren, Michael, Matheu, Marissa(Kyle), Jarrod (Dora), Jake and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Alisia, Jaison, Shawn Michael, Troy, Matthias and Elisha. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Day. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Tuesday at 11:30am in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Marvel Officiating. He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are requested during your visit to the funeral home. Live streaming of the service will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 11:30 Tuesday morning. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME
