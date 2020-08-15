Clayton T. Sherwood

September 12, 1926-August 9, 2020

FULTON-Clayton T. Sherwood, 93, of Fulton passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at MercyOne – Clinton.

Graveside services will be held privately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton, following the service Military Honors will be performed by the Clinton AMVETS.

Clayton Thomas Sherwood was born September 12, 1926 in Clinton, Iowa to Lloyd ad Clara Clayton Sherwood.

He graduated from St. Mary's High School, Clinton, Iowa in 1944. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in Korea in the Army with the Medical Corps.

Clayton graduated from St. Ambrose College, Davenport, Iowa in 1951 receiving a Bachelors of Arts Degree. He received a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Iowa, Iowa City in 1953. He attended Colorado State Teacher's College, Greeley, Colorado and he continued to take post graduate work throughout his teaching career.

He married Donna Marie McCutcheon on June 15, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clinton, Iowa.

For his entire teaching career, he was employed as an art teacher at Washington Middle School in Clinton, Iowa for 35 years beginning in 1953 and retiring in 1988.

Clayton was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, past member of the Clinton Education Association, the Iowa State Education Association and a life member of the National Education Association. He was a retired member of the Iowa State Education Association and a member of the Quad City Plus 60 Club.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife-both abroad many times and traveling in many countries in Europe- some countries several times. He and his wife loved Ireland traveling there four times. They travelled all over the continental United States and Canada many times and to Hawaii. He and Donna made numerous friends all over the world during their travels and it enriched their lives. He enjoyed theatre, art museums and galleries, reading, walking and crossword puzzles.

Clayton is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life Donna in 2015 and he missed her dearly since she has been gone, infant daughter Christine Marie Sherwood, his parents, one brother Lloyd Sherwood, Jr. and sister Bernice E. Walsh.

Memorials may be made to the Prince of Peace Parish Catholic Church.