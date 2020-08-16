James "Jim" H. Estes

October 17, 1938-August 11, 2020

PLEASANT VALLEY-James "Jim" H. Estes, 81 of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away at his Iowa home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. At this time, a private family service will be held and burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Putnam Museum or Quad City Arts.

Jim was born on October 17, 1938 to Otis and Elaine Estes. Following high school graduation, he served his country in the United States Army. Jim began his career in construction working for George Rice Contracting. In 1970, along with his future wife Lori, he founded Estes Company now known as Estes Construction, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. He was very involved in industry associations including Master Builders of Iowa, Associated General Contractors of the Quad Cities, and JATC Training for Apprenticeship. He was well respected in the industry as a man of integrity and a stickler for quality. The projects he constructed changed the landscape of the Quad Cities.

He was united in marriage to Loretta "Lori" Crandall on February 23, 1974. Lori preceded him in death on September 1, 2014.

Jim was an avid golfer, belonging to the Davenport Country Club and the Grand Harbor Golf Club in Vero Beach. Fishing was another passion he shared with Lori.

Those left to honor his memory are his brother, Don Estes and wife Marion, and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lori and his parents.

